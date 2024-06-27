Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 898,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.