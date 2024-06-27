Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $96,600.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,543,203.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

