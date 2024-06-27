Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,525 shares in the company, valued at $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $202,680.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Samuel Kintz sold 47,709 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,194,633.36.

NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 245,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

