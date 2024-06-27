Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Sells 10,539 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $86,103.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,148.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 20th, Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51.

ENFN stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 680.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

