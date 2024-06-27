Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Sells 10,539 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $86,103.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,148.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51.
Enfusion Stock Up 0.5 %
ENFN stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Institutional Trading of Enfusion
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 680.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
