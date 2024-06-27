Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) General Counsel Sells $13,488.67 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,651 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $13,488.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,639.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Enfusion Stock Performance
Enfusion stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on ENFN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.