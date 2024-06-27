Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) General Counsel Sells $13,488.67 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,651 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $13,488.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,639.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Enfusion stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENFN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

