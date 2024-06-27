Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,706.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of CRNX opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
