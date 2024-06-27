Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells $66,038.72 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 21st, Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anthony D’adamio sold 3,054 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,506.50.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 135,168 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 13,474.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

