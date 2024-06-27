Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $330,112.64 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASAN stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

