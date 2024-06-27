Insider Buying: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Buys £19,884.64 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Downey acquired 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.77) per share, with a total value of £19,884.64 ($25,224.71).
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.7 %
BKG stock opened at GBX 4,622 ($58.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,801 ($48.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,360 ($67.99). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,018.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,820.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18.
The Berkeley Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,185.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
