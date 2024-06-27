Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Buys $25,094.80 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Science Applications International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

