Insider Buying: Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Acquires A$38,500.00 in Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Peake acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$38,500.00 ($25,666.67).

Anthony (Tony) Peake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Anthony (Tony) Peake purchased 43,805 shares of Peoplein stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$36,796.20 ($24,530.80).

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75.

About Peoplein

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

