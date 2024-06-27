Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 16,489 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 16,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 162,269 shares in the company, valued at 799,986.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXDT stock traded up 0.02 on Wednesday, hitting 5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 5.58 and its 200-day moving average is 6.39. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.67 and a 52-week high of 13.07.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXDT. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

