Insider Buying: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) COO Purchases 20,508 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Cittadine bought 20,508 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,175.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,737.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cittadine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Cittadine bought 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $9,120.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

MNPR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNPR shares. Jonestrading raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

