Insider Buying: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $136,393.76 in Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $136,393.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,804,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,344 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $94,351.36.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

