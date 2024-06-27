Insider Buying: FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Acquires 225,586 Shares of Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly acquired 225,586 shares of FINEOS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$349,658.30 ($233,105.53).
Michael Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Kelly acquired 303,027 shares of FINEOS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$512,115.63 ($341,410.42).
FINEOS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.11.
FINEOS Company Profile
FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FINEOS
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.