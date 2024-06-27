Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Purchases 157,893 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,011.82).

Blackbird Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. Blackbird plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.94 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.92.

Get Blackbird alerts:

About Blackbird

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.