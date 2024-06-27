Insider Buying: Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Purchases 157,893 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,011.82).
Blackbird Stock Performance
Shares of BIRD stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. Blackbird plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.94 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.92.
About Blackbird
