Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Acquires C$2,486,400.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$38.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.16. ATCO Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$41.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41.

ACO.X has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.92.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

