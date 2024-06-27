Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

Shares of BALT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 95,286 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $653.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

