Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Trading Down 1.2%

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 1,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.