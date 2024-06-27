Information Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Information Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$26.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.84.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.30 million. Information Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.9297857 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,145.00. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

