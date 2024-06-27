Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.08%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.