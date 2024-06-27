IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.73. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 5,515,866 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. CIBC reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

