IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

HD stock traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $341.76. 3,363,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $338.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.