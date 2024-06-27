IAM Advisory LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $279.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

