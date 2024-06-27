IAM Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. 867,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,602. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.