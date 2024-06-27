IAM Advisory LLC Buys 110 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,190,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.07. 658,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,337. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $391.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

