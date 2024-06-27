Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 616.7% in June

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Price Performance

Hypercharge Networks stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.07. 108,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,350. Hypercharge Networks has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.12.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

