Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 616.7% in June

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hypercharge Networks Price Performance
Hypercharge Networks stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.07. 108,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,350. Hypercharge Networks has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.12.
About Hypercharge Networks
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hypercharge Networks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Hypercharge Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypercharge Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.