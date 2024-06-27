Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.55 and last traded at C$22.36. Approximately 240,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,407,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.44 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.