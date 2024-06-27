Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.55 and last traded at C$22.36. Approximately 240,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,407,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT
Hut 8 Trading Up 10.2 %
Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.44 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.