Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

