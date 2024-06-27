Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Up 0.6%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.
Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.
About Humankind US Stock ETF
The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Humankind US Stock ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.