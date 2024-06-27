Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.74. 1,073,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,660,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Humacyte by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

