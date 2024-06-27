HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $641.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $568.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HubSpot by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,844,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

