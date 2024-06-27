Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Sells $20,137.25 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Williams sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $20,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Anthony Williams sold 277 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $20,088.04.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %

HHH stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HHH

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.