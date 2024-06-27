Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.52. 2,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.