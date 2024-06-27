Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.37. 90,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 181,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.