Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176 ($2.23).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175.40 ($2.23). 4,132,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.70. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.29 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 191.40 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £902.36 million, a PE ratio of -2,192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($168,305.21). 38.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.