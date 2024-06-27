Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 11.6%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.06. 14,099,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 7,294,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,917.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,142.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $76,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

