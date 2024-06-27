Hillman Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hillman Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.78. 104,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.