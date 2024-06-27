Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 1%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 137,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 312,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 209,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 55.5% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 697,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

