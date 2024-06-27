Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 1%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 137,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 312,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.