HI Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. HI has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $182,868.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,448.54 or 0.99980104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012753 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079624 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004825 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,865.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

