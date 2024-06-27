HI One Day Volume Tops $186,895.97 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $186,895.97 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,215.91 or 0.99957802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00079549 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004825 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,865.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

