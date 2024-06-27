HI (HI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $188,443.29

HI (HI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $188,443.29 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,995.99 or 1.00133048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00079098 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048718 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $184,719.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

