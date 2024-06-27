Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Sells $261,877.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

