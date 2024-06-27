Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,244 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,853. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

