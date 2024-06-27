Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.