Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 2,408,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,079. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

