HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $845.73 million, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $30,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $213,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

