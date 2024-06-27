Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWX. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

In related news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. In other news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. Insiders sold a total of 297,277 shares of company stock worth $2,314,063 in the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

