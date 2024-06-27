Head-To-Head Survey: Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) and Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Genelux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Genelux 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genelux has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,369.70%. Given Genelux’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genelux is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

75.6% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Genelux shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Genelux shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genelux has a beta of -1.37, indicating that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Genelux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -77.93% -61.09% Genelux N/A -125.58% -86.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Genelux’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.62 million 3.63 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Genelux $170,000.00 444.53 -$28.30 million ($0.97) -2.27

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genelux.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Genelux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of rare kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing V2ACT Immunotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Genelux Corporation has a licensing agreement with ELIAS Animal Health, LLC for V-VET1, a clinical stage animal health product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

