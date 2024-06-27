Head-To-Head Analysis: Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY) & Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Freedom Financial $60.42 million 1.06 $2.32 million $0.34 28.68

Banco Itau Chile Spon has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Freedom Financial 3.53% 2.92% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Itau Chile Spon and Freedom Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freedom Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon beats Freedom Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

